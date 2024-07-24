Here’s why iRobot’s Roomba Combo 10 is the most advanced robot vac ever

Boring as it must make me, I love a robot vac. And one with a mop is even better. They’re one of my favourite devices to clean my home. My first robot vac was a Roomba, and iRobot (the brand behind it) was one of the very first to even make the devices. But Roombas are very well known for bumping into things. But no longer! The latest Roomba is much smarter, maybe the most advanced robot vac. It can wash its mop and empty its bin, all while being the first robot vac to support Matter. Impressive stuff.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max comes with the AutoWash Dock. This dock not only recharges and refills the robot, but it also washes and dries the mop pad, empties the debris, and cleans itself. iRobot uses fancy antimicrobial materials to keep things hygienic. It handles up to 60 days of dirt and debris, so you’re not constantly emptying the thing. You can even command it to clean its mop pad after scrubbing specific rooms, preventing cross-contamination.

The cleaning prowess of the Roomba Combo 10 Max is next level. It’s got a 4-Stage Cleaning System that deals with dirt, pet hair, and debris on every surface imaginable. From carpets to hard floors, you’re covered, thanks to its dual rubber brushes and power-lifting suction. And don’t worry about your carpets getting soggy. The robot cleverly lifts its mop pad when it senses carpet, keeping everything nice and dry.

Intelligence is where this robot truly shines. It learns your home’s layout with machine learning capabilities, creating smart maps and recognising room types. Enhanced Dirt Detect and Dirt Detective features make sure it prioritises the dirtiest spots, making multiple passes to ensure no crumb is left behind. You can even boss it around using Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Better yet, it’s the first Matter-enabled robot vac. This means it’ll seamlessly integrate with the Apple Home ecosystem and other smart home devices.

Need a new dust sucker at home? For those in North America, the Roomba Combo 10 Max is available for pre-order now directly from iRobot, with shipping starting in August. Pricing kicks off at $1399. Over in Europe, it’s also available for pre-order, starting at £1499.