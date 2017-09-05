Soup up your soup with Smeg’s latest retro hand blender

Smeg have announced a number of new additions to their expanding range of retro-styled domestic appliances, the most eye-catching being the HBF02 hand blender. Thanks to its unique Flow Blender system, the device (available to buy in Smeg’s new flagship London store from September, £119.95), ensures your soups, dips, purees and desserts achieve a consistency that would have Mary Berry standing to applaud. In the box are a number of attachable accessories that cater for a variety of cooking habits. All that’s missing is a personalised apron and chef’s hat, but we know you already have those.