Poqit wallet stores your cash, charges your phone

Nowadays, being short of cash is no big deal: fire up Apple Pay and you’ve dollars on tap. Unless your mobile’s drained to flat, that is. Solve empty-cell syndrome with this battery-equipped leather wallet, seeking funding on Kickstarter. Poqit packs a 2500mAh cell for emergency wireless juice, as well as storing all the usual bits (with space for 12 cards and a host of notes). It’s RFID protected, too, so you won’t be caught out by roaming baddies. Better yet, connect to it via Bluetooth and you’ll get alerts if you leave it behind - so you’ll never be left penniless again.