This new Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk set will be there for you, when the rain starts to pour

Friends might have breathed its last in 2004, but the famous sit-com got a second wind through Netflix. Now for its 25th anniversary, the main characters and their favourite coffee shop have been immortalised in plastic, as Lego Ideas: Central Perk (£64.99, available 8 August). With over 1000 pieces, the set features seven new minifigs, and is packed with details from the show, including the famous orange couch, and a stage where Lego Phoebe can attack everyone’s ears with the latest rendition of Smelly Cat. Two brick-built studio light rigs flank the miniature set. (You did know Friends wasn’t real, right?) And because they’re little plastic figures, these Friends really will be there for you, forever – unless Lego Joey decides to go it alone in an ill-advised spin-off set. DON’T DO IT, LEGO JOEY! IT’LL ALL GO HORRIBLY WRONG!