Moshi’s IonSlim 10K will give your MacBook Pro the kiss of life
“Another power bank? Really, Stuff?” we hear you sigh. “Another skinny silver block with more ports than I have regrets?” Well, yes, but this is a pretty good one. Portable smartphone chargers are nothing new, but Moshi’s IonSlim 10K is one of a number of emerging devices that have USB-C PD tech on board. With up to 30W of grunt, the IonSlim 10K can provide an emergency shot of juice to a USB-C MacBook or MacBook Pro, while Dynamic Power Sharing can charge two devices at once from the USB-C and USB-A ports. You can grab one now for £94.95.
