MOFT’s iPhone 12 MagSafe wallet doubles as a snap-on stand

We weren’t overly impressed by Apple’s £59 iPhone 12 MagSafe wallet, which seemed expensive and had an unnerving tendency to ping off the back of our phone. But perhaps we’d have been more sympathetic had it incorporated the smarts found in the MOFT Snap-On Phone Stand & Wallet ($29.99). Like Apple’s wallet, you can shove up to three cards in the MOFT. But in addition, it quickly converts into a stand that can prop your phone up in portrait, landscape, or a Magic Keyboard-like ‘floating’ position. Due to the lack of adhesives, there are no problems with charging either – a MagSafe charger can quickly be placed between the MOFT and your iPhone – making it a good bet at the price even if you never use it to store your cards.