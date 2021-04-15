DJI Air 2S takes dinky drone photography to new heights

Aerial photographers and videographers have a new tool to stick in their bag – and it’s really tiny. The DJI Air 2S (from £899, available now) is the smallest camera drone yet to come with a 1in sensor on board, and it’s able to capture 4K video at 60fps or 5.4K video at 30fps as well as 20MP stills. A 3-axis gimbal keeps things steady and smooth, while videographers have the option to shoot in Hybrid Log Gamma or D-Log profiles for maximum colour grading scope, as well as H265 to conserve storage capacity (there’s 8GB built in, plus a microSD slot). Battery life runs to 31 minutes of airtime per charge, while an updated version of DJI’s OcuSync transmission tech gives the Air 2S a range of up to 12km. Stay tuned for our high flyin' review, landing soon.