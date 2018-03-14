Celebrate Pi Day with the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Today is Pi Day - the mathematical version, before you leg it down to the butcher’s - so it’s fitting that Raspberry Pi has unveiled the latest version of it’s pocketable computer. The confusingly-named Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ gets a decent spec bump over its predecessor, the Pi 3 Model B. A slightly upgraded 1.4GHz quad-core processor should speed things up, and the new model gets dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Other new additions include Bluetooth 4.2 and Gigabit Ethernet over USB 2.0. The Model B+ retains the form factor of previous models, so you won’t need to restock any of your accessories. If you’re looking to get a DIY project off the ground, this is the Raspberry Pi you want, especially as the $35 price tag hasn’t changed.