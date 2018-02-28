News
Bit Electric wants you to rock out with its ukuleles that are also tiny electric guitars
Uke can rock out
Electric guitars are great, but also bulky and therefore tricky to cart about. Ukuleles are diminutive, but tend to sound a bit… well, they’re not exactly rock, are they? Bit Electronics’ cunning plan is to combine the two forms, which has resulted in a range of hand-crafted four-string electric guitars (from MX$2900 – about £110) you can sling in a backpack. Naturally, given that these are tiny axes, you can plug the things into a full-on rock set-up and unleash full distortion fury on everyone within earshot, while looking like a crazed giant wrestling with a tiny guitar. The Kickstarter’s already funded, and all ukes ordered will ship in June, giving you plenty of time to get properly amped up.
Gear