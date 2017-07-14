This Airpaq backpack will soothe your eco conscience

When a beloved motor goes to die, most of its bits tend to end up crushed into a cube of dashed dreams and miles not realised. Some lucky parts, though, manage to escape their crushing overlords like a scrapyard sequel to Sausage Party. And, when they do run free, they get to live on by carrying all of you clutter around. Meet Airpaq (from €115, Kickstarter): a clever rucksack made from recycled safety bits. Two airbags are used for the body and roll-top closure, while the material from four seatbelts makes up the back and straps - and it’s all held together by a trusty seatbelt buckle.