Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch promises unlimited battery life

Garmin has introduced two new products with very different objectives. The Garmin Instinct 2X smartwatch is enormous, rugged, and available in many distinct colors. Meanwhile, the Garmin Drive 53 is the newest addition to the company’s famous Garmin Drive product line, which offers simple, streamlined navigation solutions. Both products are now available to order across the globe.

No matter the conditions

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is the latest edition of the Garmin Instinct S family of purpose-built smartwatches. The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition have been designed to conquer the elements. They offer an easy-to-read display in a 50mm fiber-reinforced polymer case.

Built to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) for thermal shock, water resistance, and shock, the new smartwatches feature a chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. It’s been created to extend battery life, producing 50% more energy than the Instinct 2 solar watch. Regardless, there’s unlimited battery life when the wearable device is in smartwatch mode. Of course, this assumes all-day wear, three hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions.

A built-in multi-LED flashlight provides variable intensities and a strobe that matches your running cadence. The watch also includes a red safety light model that helps you monitor the nighttime surroundings.

Like many of Garmin’s other smartwatches, the Instinct 2X Solar features tools lots of fitness, wellness, and lifestyle-focused tools. These include 24/7 health and wellness tracking, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, and an advanced sleep monitor. In addition, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox, and other health-rated features are included.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar also includes access to sports apps for running, biking, strength training, swimming, and more.

According to Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, “Our latest addition to the Instinct 2 series is a bold, purpose-built GPS smartwatch ready to help you navigate tough conditions, but adaptable enough to help you pursue everyday health and wellness goals.”

Available now, the Instinct 2X Solar has a suggested retail price of £399.99/$449.99, while the Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition has a suggested retail price of £449.99/$499.99

Where will the road take you?

And then there’s the Garmin Drive 53 navigation solution. The tool features a modern design, offering a bright, 5-inch glass touchscreen display with 800 x 800 resolution. On this screen, you’ll find a simple, streamlined navigation solution. Perhaps better still, you’ll always know on your trip when there are sharp curves, speed changes, school zones, and more. In addition, you can purchase a Garmin Drive 53 with or without traffic reporting.

Bartel explains: “Our Garmin Drive 53 sat nav offers a modern, high-end aesthetic combined with our core navigation features to help drivers get to where they need to go. Whether you’re making a trip across the country with the family or commuting daily in your own city, drivers will love the beautiful display and straightforward navigation.”

The Garmin Drive 53 starts at a suggested retail price of £149.99/$149.99. Both it and the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar are available to order now.