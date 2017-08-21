Xbox One X gets Project Scorpio special edition

Code names are often much cooler than the final product moniker. Would you rather have a Chinook or an Apple Workgroup Server 95? Use Photoshop to edit your snaps or Dark Matter? Play a Nintendo Dolphin or a Gamecube? OK, maybe not the last one, but if it’s a choice between an Xbox One X and a Project Scorpio under the telly, we’ll take the latter. This special edition isn’t some wonky prototype, underneath the special paint job it’s the same backwards-compatible 1TB machine, with 40% more power than the PS4 Pro, a 4K Blu-ray player and a vertical stand so you can show it off. Want one? They’re available to pre-order now for £450 but when they’re gone they’re gone, so you better hurry.