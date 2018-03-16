With Venom’s new Nintendo Switch power pack you’ll never have to put Mario down again

We love the Nintendo Switch like Donkey Kong loves bananas, but its battery life leaves a lot to be desired. Nothing kills time on a long haul flight like hustling for missing moons in Mario Odyssey, but if you’re plugless, you’re gonna see that low battery warning pop up a lot sooner than you’d like. Unless of course you invest in Venom’s new rechargeable power pack. With a humongous 10,000mAh built-in battery, it’ll take an all-day gaming marathon to run it down, and you’ve got LED indicators telling you how much charge is left. While attached to the pack you’re able to access all console buttons, and there’s even a built-in kickstand for on-the-go multiplayer. Pre-order on Amazon for £29.99.