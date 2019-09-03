SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wireless headset fixes one of the Nintendo’s Switch’s biggest flaws

We love the Nintendo Switch, but its maker’s decision not to make it capable of Bluetooth audio remains as baffling as the decision to remake Point Break a few years ago. There are numerous ways of getting your wireless cans to work with the Switch these days, but SteelSeries may have the best solution with its Arctis 1 Wireless headset. Plug a little USB-C dongle into the bottom of your console in handheld mode and you get 2.4GHz wireless audio with next to no lag. And when you’re not sinking more hours into Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the headset also works on PS4, PC and mobile. And while obviously not as stylish or capable as Sony or Bose’s various offerings, the Arctis 1 Wireless looks like a more than capable stand-in if you want to listen to a bit of music between sessions. Grab a pair now for £100.