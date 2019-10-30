Razer's new ultra-low latency Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds should give you the edge when gaming

Razer has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds that promise a greater advantage when gaming thanks to an ultra-low latency connection. They're called the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds (£99.99), and Razer claims they're capable of delivering pristinely synced audio that never stutters thanks to a supremely low 60ms input latency that'll give gamers a competitive edge while also boosting immersion when watching videos and cranking out tunes. Aside from getting lower than Flo Rida, the Hammerhead also use custom-tuned 13mm drivers to churn out crisp, bass-filled beats, and come with a water-resistant IPX4 design that'll give you peace of mind when you're playing Fortnite in the bath.