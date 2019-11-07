Razer expands wireless gaming mouse range with Basilisk Ultimate and Basilisk X Hyperspeed

Razer has added a couple of new faces to its gaming mouse range with the unveiling of the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed. The wireless duo promise "superior speed, precision, and performance," and hope to deliver on that promise by utilising Razer Hyperspeed wireless tech, which is apparently 25 percent faster than any other wireless gaming technologies and delivers the lowest click latency on the market. Although both mice feature Razer Hyperspeed and look rather similar, the Ultimate ($149) is the more high-end of the two, and comes with extra bells and whistles like shiny neon LEDs, optical mouse switches, five on-board memory profiles, and adjustable scroll wheel resistance. The X Hyperspeed ($59), on the other hand, is a more bread-and-butter offering that still impresses with a mammoth battery life that offers up to 450 hours of use, on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment, and six independently programmable buttons.