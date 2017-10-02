PS VR gets a redesign and an updated processor unit

It’s been nearly a year since Sony launched PlayStation VR on these shores, but while we’ve seen the occasional price drop, there’s been nothing in the way of hints that a new version could be on the way. Until...now. Announced out of nowhere today, the updated model (CUH-ZVR2) will have a tweaked design that allows the stereophone headphone cables to be integrated with the headset, while the connection cable has been streamlined. Not the wireless version you were daydreaming about, then, but it’s a start. There’s also a new processor unit that supports HDR pass through, which basically enables users to enjoy HDR PS4 content on their TV without having to disconnect the hardware. It's only officially released in Japan so far, but we hope a US and UK release will follow, and pricing is set to stay the same.