The Oculus Rift S is a complete overhaul of the seminal VR headset

The Oculus Rift helped define modern virtual reality, and now Oculus has gone back to the drawing board with the Oculus Rift S. It's named like a simple revision model, but one glance reveals that it's a totally new beast. Designed in partnership with Lenovo, the Oculus Rift S has a PlayStation VR-like design with a headband that rests atop your dome and a visor that hangs in front of your face. It's all new on the inside, too, thanks to a higher-resolution display and improved optics, while the five device-mounted cameras allow for "inside-out" tracking that enables movement and room-scale VR without external sensors. It's a whole new PC-driven Rift (and not the standalone Oculus Quest, FYI), but you won't have to pay more for the added perks: the Rift S ships with the familiar Touch controllers this spring for US$399, the same price as the current Rift.