Microsoft announces a new entry-level Xbox Stereo Headset

We were very impressed with the Xbox Wireless Headset and still think it’s one of the best value gaming headsets around, but some people will no doubt happily take a wired alternative if it saves them a few quid. Enter the new £55 Xbox Stereo Headset. Microsoft has broadly stuck with the Xbox Wireless Headset’s design, so you get the same soft rounded earcups, dial controls (just volume here though, no audio mixing), flexible boom arm and padded headband, with the obvious difference being the green cable that you plug into the wireless Xbox controller, or indeed any device with a 3.5mm jack. Microsoft promises a strong sonic performance across the frequency range, and like the Xbox Wireless Headset, you get support out of the box for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X spatial sound standards, provided you’re willing to subscribe to the latter two. Pre-orders are now live.