HTC cuts the cord on VR with a Snapdragon-powered Vive

Nothing pulls you right out of an immersive virtual reality experience quicker than tripping over a mess of cables and landing flat on your face. Believe me. It's not something you'll have to worry about with HTC's standalone Vive headset on your bonce, though. A built-in screen and a Snapdragon 835 CPU make it completely self-contained, so you don't need a beefy gaming PC, or even a top-spec smartphone to dive straight into VR. It's China-only for now, and there's no word on price just yet, but you can bet it'll be a whole lot cheaper than the original Vive and its old-school cabled setup.