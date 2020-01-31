This gorgeous Animal Crossing themed Switch is a sight for sore eyes

Nintendo has unveiled a gorgeous new Switch inspired by the Animal Crossing series. The sumptuous console is due to release on March 13, just one week before Animal Crossing: New Horizons hits shelves, and is turning heads thanks to a delectable pastel green and blue Joy-Con combo and a Nook-infused Switch dock that oozes charm. The back of the device also features an embossed design that pays tribute to the latest entry in the series, rounding things off with a understated flourish. The dreamy console will retail for $299 when it finally arrives in stores, but finding the Bells to buy one will probably be the least of your worries. If the reaction online is anything to go by, these things are gonna sell out fast than Glasto.