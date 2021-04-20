EPOS launches the H3, its first over-ear gaming headset since going it alone
You only have to ask Phil Collins about how rewarding going solo can be, and while audio specialist EPOS probably isn’t expecting to become quite such a household name, it’s definitely looking to become firmly established in the gaming space after breaking off from its former partnership with Sennheiser. The first solo-branded EPOS product was the GTW 270 Hybrid, some nifty, if flawed, true wireless earbuds. And now we have the H3, the company’s first over-ear headset. Being wired, it’ll connect to any gaming device or pad with a 3.5mm jack (that’s most of them), while its lightweight design and durable padding should make it a good pick for longer sessions. Handy features include a boom arm that you can flick upwards to auto-mute the mic when not in use, and a volume control wheel in the right earcup that allows for quick adjustments. EPOS promises great audio for an entry-level price, and while we can’t pass judgment on the first claim yet, £109 looks like a good deal on paper. The headset is available in all black or a PS5-matching black and white, and is available to buy now.