The GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds are nice to both look at and wear, then, but upon unboxing them the first thing you’ll notice is the accompanying USB-C dongle, which supports an aptX low latency connection to your device. (Annoyingly there’s no way to store this adapter in the charging case).

For the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and USB-C Android mobile devices, all you have to do is plug the dongle in (it’s pre-paired with the earbuds) and wait for the purple light indicator to signal that a connection has been made. If you want to use them with your PC or PS4, there’s a USB-A adapter cable in the box too.

It works extremely well, with no perceptible lag and no dropouts during our testing. We mainly used our review unit with the Nintendo Switch Lite, but the buds played just as nice with the PS5, even though it isn’t listed as a supported device.

The GTW 270 Hybrid work just as well as bog-standard Bluetooth buds with your phone, but there is a problem: they don’t support a multipoint connection, so you can’t be connected to your Switch via the dongle and your phone at the same time. Switching between devices has to be done manually, so don’t expect to be slaying Bokoblins in Breath of the Wild and then hopping onto a phone call without considerable faff.

We had some issues connecting to the dongle when Bluetooth was enabled on our phone too, with the buds seemingly defaulting to that connection unless forced not to. And that’s not all on the negative front. The dual microphones are fine for calls, but totally redundant when you’re using the USB-C dongle, as the aptX low latency codec only supports a single playback channel. So unless you have a workaround, forget about in-game chat in Fortnite.

As predominantly single-player gamers, this admittedly didn’t pose a massive problem to us, but if you play a lot of competitive multiplayer, it almost certainly will. Either way, it’s a bit odd that a product advertised as a gaming headset simplty isn’t going to work for a huge chunk of gamers.