GameSir’s X3 mobile controller will keep your phone cool while you game

Mobile gaming is big business, and it’s never been easier to slap a controller on your phone and turn it into a fully-fledged handheld console, with GameSir’s X3 Type-C being the latest peripheral vying for your hard-earned.

The X3 has just hit its funding target on Indiegogo, meaning it will definitely go into production soon. Boldly described as the ultimate mobile controller by its maker, the follow-up to the unmistakably Nintendo Switch-like X2 before it is the most advanced accessory GameSir has made to date.

Like the brand’s previous mobile controllers, the X3 connects to your (Android-only, for now) phone’s USB-C port and features full-size thumbsticks, face buttons and a D-Pad. The big difference here is that this controller also has an integrated cooling system (complete with RGB lighting, obviously) that prevents your phone from getting too toasty while you play Genshin Impact long into the night.

To use the cooler you’ll need to have it connected to power, and it has its own USB-C port to ensure you don’t have to move anything around. Once powered it promises up to a 24°C drop in surface temperature.

As for the controller itself, the default ABXY buttons are detachable, allowing you to rearrange them in an Xbox or Switch configuration if you prefer, while the D-Pad and sticks are also interchangeable. There’s a capture button on the device, and support for nearly all Android games, as well as streaming platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, GeForce Now and Steam Link.

As there’s no battery (the controller draws power from your phone) the X3 weighs in at just 270g, so it won’t constantly remind you of its presence in a backpack.

The GameSir X3 Type-C is available on Indiegogo now with pledges and prices starting from £56/$69.99.