Eufy’s latest security camera protects your home without a Wi-Fi connection

If you’re looking to smarten up your home, one of the first places you’ll look to start is with security cameras. They’re a great way to keep an eye on your gaff when you’re not home. But all smart cams look a bit samey. Not Eufy’s new S330 Cam! This isn’t your run-of-the-mill security camera that cries for a power socket or quivers at the sight of a weak Wi-Fi signal. This camera is a rugged, self-sustaining, 4K device, capable of giving you eyes in the back of your head – or at least all around your property.

Eufy’s latest camera pans 344 degrees and tilts up to 70 degrees, offering a 360-degree view of whatever you fancy spying on – be it the nosy neighbour or those pesky squirrels plotting their next heist. With 8x zoom, AI-powered smarts to tell Fido from a felon, and a spotlight, it’s on guard day and night. And for the chatterboxes among us, it offers two-way audio and the ability to scream an alarm louder than my alarm clock on a Monday morning.

This camera is like the Duracell Bunny of security cameras. After its solar panel gets just two hours of sunbathing, it can keep its 36.2Wh battery charged for up to a month. Even the British summer won’t dampen its spirits. And for those who like to venture into the great outdoors (the far end of the garden counts, right?), this camera is as rugged as they come. It can brave the elements from a chilly -4 to a sweltering 122 degrees Fahrenheit. And because it’s 2024 (AKA the future), the Eufy S330 doesn’t need your measly wires for power or internet. It cosies up to cellular towers thanks to a clever little EIOTClub SIM card.

It can store up to eight months of footage on a 32GB microSD card. Keep in mind that it’s a bit of a loner and doesn’t play well with third-party storage devices. However, pair it with Eufy’s HomeBase 3 S380, and you’re looking at up to 16TB of storage – enough to make a data hoarder swoon.

Looking to scale up your home security efforts? Eufy’s 4G LTE Cam S330 will set you back $250/£249, and is available to order straight from the brand. But, keep in mind there’s an ongoing fee for that SIM card hopping magic. It’s priced at $19.90 per 2GB or a hefty $139.99 for 24GB after you’ve chewed through the 100MB trial. You can opt for your own SIM, but you’ll have to check compatibility.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home