Dyson’s 360 Vis Nav robo-vac arrives in the US, and it’s slightly cheaper

Dyson’s long-awaited 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner arrived in the UK last year. It was put off from launching in the US until 2024. But the day has finally arrived, and the Vis Nav is ready to purchase in the US. All the details have been revealed, and its price is just as eye-watering as on the other side of the pond.

You can now order the Dyson 360 Vis Nav directly from the brand in the US, or from other retailers like Amazon. It’ll set you back a pretty high $1199, which is slightly lower than the £1400 price back in the UK.

The new cleaner has a look much more like one of Dyson’s stick vacs. The brand claims that it offers six times the suction of other robot cleaners. That’s thanks to the use of a Hyperdymium motor spinning up to 110,000rpm. The speed is a little slower than in the flagship Gen5 Detect stick vac, for example.

On the 360 Vis Nav, there are 10 cyclones in a similar arrangement that you’d see in of Dyson’s more conventional cleaners. The brush bar is better designed for multiple floor types, too. In particular stiff nylon bristles are intended to go deep into carpets. Suspension helps the robot climb up to 21mm to get over obstacles and rugs. Plus there’s a low profile to get under furniture up to 99mm high. Whole machine HEPA filtration ensures that dust down to 0.1 micron in size can be trapped. The filter is easily removed and washed and the one-touch dirt bin emptied without mess.

Dyson’s 360 Vis Nav has a 50 minute run-time and once again uses the Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) system with 360 degree vision (yep, hence the name) using a camera on top. There’s been a lot more work on the software side of things this time around. You can now create zones in the app and use voice assistants to begin a clean.

