Christopher Ward just updated my favourite watch making it an insta-buy

Christopher Ward has a lineup full of great watches, from the C65 Dune and C60 Trident to the Bel Canto and The Twelve. I’m a big fan of the brand and even own a few watches from them myself, but if I had to pick a favourite model it’s the C1 Moonglow.

I’ve loved the C1 Moonglow since it was first launched in 2019. Its unique design stands out from other watches and the large, central moonphase is my favourite complication.

Now, Christopher Ward recently launched the C1 Moonphase which is an absolutely stunning piece (you have to see it in the metal to fully appreciate it) but, for me at least, it’s a little too dressy to wear every day. I think the Moonglow, with its lume-filled hour markers and pointer date, strikes the perfect balance.

This new iteration features a redesigned ‘Light-catcher’ case, which is a little more angular than before, and a glass box crystal to highlight the stunning dial.

The updated model also gets white X1 WL C1 Super-LumiNova and enhanced legibility (thanks to larger numerals and chunkier markers).

The Moonglow is still powered by Christoper Ward’s ingenious JJ04 movement, allowing the 40.5mm C1 Moonglow to track the moon accurately for 128 years.

The Moonglow’s oversize twin ‘moons’ – both of which carry more lume than before – are aligned with the ‘real’ moon’s journey across the night sky.

The watch is also now available on the brand’s ‘Consort’ bracelet, which I think is a perfect fit for this piece (especially if you plan on wearing it daily).

The C1 Moonglow is available to pre-order now on Christopher Ward’s website, with prices starting from £1995.

