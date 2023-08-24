Christopher Ward’s Twelve is now available in a more compact size

Big news from Christopher Ward this morning (or should we say small news?) as the British watchmaker has launched a new, smaller version of The Twelve, its popular integrated sports watch.

The Twelve (36) features the same dodecagonal design as the original version, but the new model measures a more wrist-friendly 36mm.

The smaller model comes in four eye-catching colours: Nordic Blue, a lighter Glacier Blue (both familiar from the 40mm version), plus Alta White: a new twist on the bestselling Arctic White, which here becomes warmer, softer and dressier thanks to the use of gold hands and markers.

Also exclusive to the Twelve (36) is a minty pale green called Frosted Lichen.

Christoper Ward designer William Brackfield says the watch is the perfect example of the brand’s ‘agender’ approach, “There’s a paradigm shift across the industry, with men’s watches getting smaller and ladies’ watches getting bigger. The Twelve (36) is where they meet in the middle. We like to say, ‘Small is big!’”

The Twelve (36) boasts the same textured 3D dial as the original 40mm, but unlike its big brother, has no date window. This is because to include on, Christopher Ward would have had to lose the six o’clock hour marker.

The dodecagonal bezel, with its brushed, sandblasted and highly polished surfaces, is mirrored perfectly on the backplate, which also serves to display the venerable Sellita SW200-1 through a piece of sapphire crystal.

Like the 40mm, The Twelve (36) is available on a highly-finished, single-link, integrated bracelet featuring a pleasing taper and a seamless, hidden, butterfly clasp.

The watches are also available on four matching lightweight rubber straps – perfect for warmer weather.

The Christoper Ward Twelve (36) is available now priced at $1225 / £1050.