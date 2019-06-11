SmartHalo 2 is an all-in-one connected device for your bike

Smart devices you already own might be aware of your bike, but the information they serve up isn’t glanceable. You don’t want to swerve into a river while peering at your Apple Watch, and your smartphone’s not ideal for getting facts and stats from when cycling, short of you gluing the thing to your handlebars. Enter: SmartHalo 2 (about £79). This tiny gadget connects to any bike’s handlebars, and gives you a slew of info. You can swipe through fitness metrics, be warned when it’s about to pour down, and navigate by various route types (fast/safe/flat) – all while a 250-lumen light illuminates the darkness. There’s an anti-theft system, too – not only does SmartHalo 2 securely mount to your two-wheeled pride and joy, but a built-in alarm will deafen nefarious types considering a spot of cycle pilfering.