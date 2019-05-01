The RayVolt Cruzer is a retro-infused e-bike with plenty of smarts

The retro RayVolt Cruzer (£3,400) was designed to bring a touch of style to the world of e-bikes, and we reckon it's succeeded. The electric motor looks more like a steampunk antique than a futuristic bike, but there's a lot of tech under that copper hood. Pop the metaphorical trunk and you'll find an advanced brushless motor, high-capacity 48V batteries, intelligent pedal assist, 180mm hydraulic breaks, and a regenerative braking system. With a range of up to 50 miles on a 2.5 hour fast-charge, the Cruzer should handle most daily outings with ease - and will no doubt turn a few heads along the way.