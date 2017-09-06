Nissan’s new Leaf (2018) uses one pedal to get you to your electric dreams

Rubbish at eco gear shifts? You’ve two options: abandon hope and buy a flappy paddle Ferrari, or go quids-in on the new-for-2018 Nissan Leaf (£TBC). Equipped with a nippy 110kw electric drivetrain (equivalent to 148bhp), its biggest trick is one-pedal driving. Lace up your favourite shoe and let the e-Pedal do the work, using resistance from the car’s regenerative energy tech to do the slowing when you lift off. Besides giving your ankle a rest, it also maximises range - helping deliver a respectable 235 miles from a single charge. Parking will be a cinch when it hits Europe in January 2018, too, thanks to the fully autonomous ProPilot Park system.