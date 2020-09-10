Lucid Motors’ new Tesla rival charges in no time at all

Fancy a fancy EV but can’t stomach giving your money to Elon Musk? Lucid Motors’ new Air (from US$80,000) might have arrived just in time. The futuristic saloon has a maximum range of over 500 miles, but just 20 minutes of charging will juice it enough to hit 300. That means less time plugged in at service stations and more time to make the most of the 1065 horses under the bonnet, which can take you from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds, with an unrestricted top speed of 235mph. For that you’ll need the $169,000 Dream Edition, which will be the first model available in spring 2021, with the more affordable ones following afterwards.