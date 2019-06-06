The Garmin DriveSmart 65 is a sat nav with its very own voice assistant

Garmin has released a new sat nav that features its very own Alexa voice assistant. The new DriveSmart 65 (£249) is being pitched as the "ultimate voice-controlled, hands free, portable sat nav," and has been designed to help drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel and their eyes on the road. Seriously, nobody should be driving without their hands on the wheel. Thanks to the built-in Alexa voice assistant, drivers will be able to request their favourite songs, ask for the latest news, and get quick weather updates without having to fiddle with whatever gadget they used to have. Alexa can also help drivers create to-do lists, add items to their shopping list, and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills. She sounds like quite the co-pilot!