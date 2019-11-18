Ford is making an electric Mustang – and it's an SUV

The Mustang is one of the all-time iconic sports cars, and even if the design has shifted significantly in recent years, the name still holds a lot of allure. That's why Ford just blew a few minds with the announcement of the Mustang Mach-E. Not only is it Ford's first-ever fully electric car, but it's also… not a coupe. It's an SUV. Granted, it's a pretty sleek-looking SUV, but the silhouette has definitely changed for Ford's new electric vision. Still, it looks plenty slick and should be speedy to boot, with Ford targeting a 0-60 time of mid-3-seconds with the priciest GT Performance edition. The Mach-E will go 210 miles with the standard battery or up to 300 miles with the extended version, and Ford plans to start selling the next-gen Mustang from autumn 2020 at a starting price of US$43,895 (about £33,850).