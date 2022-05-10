Extra range makes the Raleigh Centros a go-anywhere e-bike

Got a taste for adventure – but don’t want to get too sweaty in the process? The newly updated Raleigh Centros is the e-bike to take you down the path less travelled, but leave you with enough puff to get back again.

The Centros first arrived in 2019, combining pedal-assist power with the convenience of pannier racks and a comfort-focused frame to really eat up the miles. Raleigh has now simplified the lineup to just four models: either as a crossbar or low step frame, with either a hub or derailleur gear system. An extra small 40cm frame for the low step version also welcomes shorter riders into the fold.

New for ’22 is the larger Bosch Powertube battery. That’s enough for 130 miles of assisted riding per top-up. And if you knock out those kinds of distances on your rest days, there’s the option to fit an aftermarket range extender to the new modular rail system. When you don’t need the extra juice, the rail can hold a lock, Fidlock magnetic bottle, or other accessories.

The motor provides 625W of electric assistance, up from 500WH in the old model, so even fully laden bikers should be able to cope with tricky ascents. A handlebar-mounted Purion display shows speed and remaining charge, with the option to swap between four different assistance modes for when you feel like properly putting in the effor.

Brakes are Shimano MT200 hydraulic discs, with a Shimano Altus 9 speed gearset on the rear derailleur, and a Shimano Nexus 8 speed on the hub gear model. Wheel size has switched from 700c to 650B, with 55c Schwalbe Marathon Almotion tyres.

Each bike comes with full SKS mudguards, a built-in rear light, integrated kickstand and rear-wheel lock, and a Racktime rear carrier. Colour options now include Ocean Blue, Mint/Champagne, Khaki and Silver/Mint.

Riders seeking adventure without the associated leg ache will be able to order the updated Raleigh Centros E-bike soon. Prices start at £3000 for the Crossbar Derailleur and Lowstep Derailleur, rising to £3100 for the Crossbar Hub and Lowstep Hub.