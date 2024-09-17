Brompton G Line proves folding bikes can handle the rough stuff

Folding bikes are about as convenient as two-wheeled transportation gets (no, scooters don’t count – ever tried riding one for more than a few miles?). They’re most suited to riding over roads, though – or at least, they were before Brompton pulled the covers off its new G Line range. This more adventurous folder – in regular and electric varieties – is the firm’s most radical rethink since it first started making bikes 50 years ago.

An entirely new frame, larger 20in wheels (fitted with custom-made Schwalbe tyres) and revised geometry should make riding one of these feel like you’re on a full-size bike, no matter the surface underneath your rubber. Hydraulic disc brakes and a Shimano 8-gear hub system are built to cope with gradients, grass and gravel paths as well as flat Tarmac and concrete.

The puncture-resistant tyres are tubeless-ready if you’re wanting to truly take things off-road, while the wider handlebars and pedals offer greater stability than Brompton’s previous efforts.

Of course it’s a Brompton, so the G Line still folds flat in 20 seconds for carrying onto public transport or gliding about like a wheelie suitcase. Weight starts from a mere 13.9kg, with a carbon base saddle shaving off grams at every opportunity.

The Electric G Line swaps the 8-gear hub for 4-speed gearing, but makes up with it with an all-new 250W rear hub motor. It’ll deliver between 20 and 40 miles of assisted riding per charge, with the battery pack easily removable for convenient top-ups. Integrated front and rear lights keep riders visible in low light, and a built-in Bluetooth connection lets you pair to Brompton’s phone app for controlling power modes or track distance.

Existing Brompton bags still lock firmly into place at the front of each G Line bike with a single click, and there’s an extensive range of new add-ons to customise your ride with. Mudguards, water bottle holders, toolkit storage and a storage rack are all ready for launch day.

There’s only one frame size across the whole range, but different stem lengths mean there are three sizes to pick from. The G Line 8-speed starts from £2,395, while the Electric G Line 4-speed will set you back £3,495. Both can be had in Forest Green, Adventure Orange, or Traildust White colours.

You’ll be able to order one from the 7th of October, either directly from Brompton or from the usual partner retailers.