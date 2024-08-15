Make the most of your summer with this essential Acer outdoor tech

It took a while to get going, but it’s here now. After a dreary start to the UK’s summer, the weather has finally started to play nice. Long, warm days make outdoor adventuring feel almost mandatory. And thanks to the latest tech from Acer, those adventures don’t have to be devoid of certain home comforts like power, connectivity and entertainment.

Getting ready for some outdoor exploits? Here’s the Acer gear that you should be stuffing in your backpack this summer.

Stay connected: Acer Connect Enduro M3 5G Mobile Wi-Fi

Don’t let the fact that you’re camping or sunning yourself on the beach prevent you from keeping connected. The Acer Connect Enduro M3 5G Mobile Wi-Fi is a SIM-free dongle that brings the speed of 5G connectivity to any location (mobile network coverage dependant, of course), hooking up wirelessly to your products via Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO technology or its USB-C port.

With SignalScan, it’s able to link up to the fastest, strongest network within range, ensuring a stable connection. And its built-in 6500mAh battery keeps it running all day. It’s also built with the outdoors in mind, and its rugged IP54-certified, military-grade design is splash- and dust-proof to keep everything running in less than ideal conditions.

The Acer Connect Enduro M3 5G Mobile Wi-Fi is available now from £299 at Decathalon and the Range.

Stay juiced up: Power Stations and Solar Panels

What’s arguably even more important than staying connected? Staying powered on, of course. Thankfully, Acer’s also got solutions for keeping your tech running in any location.

The company’s 600W and 1800W Portable Power Stations are large, high-capacity portable batteries that can be quickly charged up at home then used to keep your tech products powered on the go. With multiple AC and DC outputs, they can easily power or charge several devices at once.

When fully charged, the 1800W Portable Power Station (which features 13 outputs) can power a 60W car fridge for up to 19 hours, or fully recharge a laptop almost 20 times over. The smaller and more lightweight 600W model has nine outputs, and enough capacity in its battery to recharge a smartphone 45 times or a laptop eight times.

What’s more (and particularly relevant given the amount of sunshine we’re currently enjoying here in the UK), you can use Acer’s 100W and 200W Foldable Solar Panels to keep these Portable Power Stations topped up themselves when you’re out and about. These easy to use and quick to deploy folding panels are a convenient and environmentally conscious way to recharge the Power Stations, offer an impressive 23% conversion efficiency, and come with a range of power outputs including 100W and 200W.

The 600W and 1800W Portable Power Stations are available for £399 and £1199 respectively. The 100W and 200W Foldable Solar Panels are available for £199 and £399 respectively.

Stay moving: electric-assisted transport

E-mobility devices make for an ideal way to get out and explore urban areas, and Acer has two leading examples in its summer line-up.

First up is the Acer ebii, a sleek smartbike with a 250W motor, sturdy and lightweight alloy frame, puncture-proof Air Fom tyres and a single-sided motor to keep size and weight down (to under 24kg). Its gear-free design uses AI assistance to adapt performance, based on the rider’s pedal power, local conditions and more, ensuring a smooth ride at any time. The battery offers a range of up to 110km and can fully recharge in just 2.5 hours.

For those who like things more stripped-down and rugged, there’s the Acer Predator Extreme PES017 e-scooter. Sporting a futuristic design, it’s built for all-terrain action – although it’s perfectly capable of taking you round town as well as off-road. It offers a range of 32km, speeds of up to 25km/h and IPX5 water resistance.

The Acer ebii is available from Selfridges for £3999, and the Predator Extreme PES017 is available from Pedal & Chain for £1199.

