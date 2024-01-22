Brompton’s 12-speed option makes its foldable bikes even more flexible

Adding gears is one way to help a traditional or electric bike pick up speed or tackle greater distances without running out of puff. That’s a little trickier on a folding bike, but Brompton has found a way. The new Brompton 12-speed option doubles the number of gears compared to the old line-up, by pairing a 3-speed hub with a 4-speed derailleur.

That combo should put Brompton’s light and portable folders on par with some full-size commuter and hybrid bikes for how much effort is required to get from home to the office. The firm’s most popular lines, including the T Line, P Line, Electric P Line and Electric C Line, are all getting 12-speed options.

According to Brompton the weather-sealed Sturmey-Archer hub is “nigh-on indestructible” and can deliver years of service with next to no maintenance.

Meanwhile, the 4-speed derailleur comes from the titanium frame T Line. It weighs just 60g and is placed carefully out of harm’s way when the bike is folded up, rather than worn on the outside. It’s controlled with a shifter on the left handlebar, while one on the right manages the hub-gear.

The lightest of the new bunch is the T Line Explore 12-speed, which weighs in from 8.8kg. It’ll set you back £4725. The P Line Explore 12-speed is a slightly heavier 10.5kg, but a much more wallet-friendly £2450.

Electric models start with the Electric C Line Explore 12-speed, a 17.3kg foldable that costs £3150. The lighter Electric P Line Explore 12-speed weighs 16.3kg with battery, and will retail for £3895. There’s no word yet on pricing for other territories.

Brompton’s C Line Explore, C Line Urban and A Line models, meanwhile, will keep their original drivetrains.

The new 12-speed line-up is available to order now, from authorised retailers and directly through the Brompton website.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming