The E Classic Mini is a vintage motor for the 21st century

Electric cars are a great example of tech catching up with our 21st century ideals, but what if you don't want to leave the classic motors of yesteryear behind? Well, it sounds like you need to chat with the folks over at UK tech outfit Swind. The British company has just blown the bloody doors off its latest creation, the E Classic Mini (£79,000). The vintage whip combines the iconic original Mini with a state-of-the-art electric motor, electronics, and battery, delivering a gorgeous classic car with a zero emission top speed of 80mph and a range of 125 miles. Dubbed "the classic of the future," we're finding it hard to argue with that rather bold assessment.