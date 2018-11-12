125mph Arc Vector is the Tesla of motorbikes

Ever wondered what a Tesla motorbike might look like? We reckon it’d be a lot like Arc’s Vector - an all-electric “neo-café racer” that can hit 60mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of just over double that. With an urban range of 200 miles, or 120 if you’ve really got the throttle opened up, there’s no need to constantly be worrying about where your next charge is coming from either. But the kit you get with the Vector is arguably even more interesting than the bike itself. The Zenith helmet has a head-up display and rear-view camera, while the Origin jacket comes with a built-in haptic system to warn the rider when there are vehicles in their blind spot. The whole package starts at £90,000 but Arc will install a 45-minute charger at your lair as part of the deal.