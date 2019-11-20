Ricoh wants to make 360° video accessible with the Theta SC2

Ricoh has announced a new easy-to-use, high-performance 360° camera called the Theta SC2 (£269). Designed with accessibility in mind, Ricoh claims the SC2 will help even the biggest technophobes shoot "incredibly realistic" 4K spherical video and capture impressive 360° images. To help everyone get to grips with the art of movie making, the 14MP handheld cam features a variety of preset modes, and comes with dedicated editing apps that can be used to apply the finishing touches to projects. Along with high-speed wireless transfers, the SC2 also facilitates direct uploads to social media incuding Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, which will be music to the ears of any influencers out there.