Panasonic’s Lumix TZ200 compact camera has a super-powered 15x zoom

Despite being ridiculously photogenic, some things in life are just too dangerous to get up close for a photo. Grizzly bears, hurricanes and grumpy celebrities are all prime examples. Still, that doesn’t mean you should do without their picture in your collection. Grab Panasonic’s flagship travel camera this March and you’ll be able to snap a hungover Leonardo DiCaprio from a safe distance thanks to the TZ200’s dazzling 15x optical zoom via the 24mm Leica lens. Despite being small enough to slip into a modest pocket, the Lumix DMC-TZ200 also features a rather large 1in MOS sensor to ensure superbly high-detailed images. The Live View Finder has been upgraded too with an impressively high 2330K-dots resolution, while the 3in touchscreen rear display rocks a 1240K-dot resolution. Top it all off with 4K video recording, 5-axis optical image stabilisation and the ability to develop RAW images internally, and you have a classy compact that easily justifies the £729 price – especially if that also means preventing your limbs from becoming grizzly bear chew toys.