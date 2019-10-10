Nikon Z50 is the smallest and most affordable mirrorless camera to join the Z series

The Z50 enters new territories with the DX-format, which is Nikon’s name for an APS-C sensor. It’s the latest member of the Z series and inherits a lot of the excellent traits from mum and dad (Z6 and Z7) including the formidable Z mount, and the same Expeed 6 processor, only it opts for a 20.9MP APS-C sensor. The smaller and lighter (395g) frame means fewer buttons, and a touchscreen on the 3.2in 1040-dot monitor. There’s a 2360k-dot electronic viewfinder with 100% frame coverage and the screen flips to face back at you (selfie mode). With smooth 4K video up to 30fps, as well as Full HD, and a slew of video modes it’s very much an all-rounder. Pick one up November 7 for £849 (body only) and consider adding the two new lenses including; the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 pancake lens to keep your kit lean, or maybe the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 zoom lens for more flexibility.