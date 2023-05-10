Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera hopes to be worthy successor to the D850

Hot StuffCamerasCamerasNikon
Cameras

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera hopes to be worthy successor to the D850

Bryan M. Wolfe Bryan M. Wolfe
Nikon Z8 hot stuff

Nikon has announced the latest addition to its mirrorless Z camera series. The Z8 shares many features with the Nikon Z9 but is priced lower. It is considered a “creative successor” to the Nikon D850 camera, and is now available for pre-order, with shipments starting this month.

Compared to the Z9, the Z8 body is 30% smaller and 15% smaller than the D850, weighing just 910g. This makes it an ideal choice for those who want a lighter camera for handheld shooting, but still want a classic SLR-style shape.

The Nikon Z8 has the same stacked CMOS sensor and EXPEED 8 processor as the Z9, with a 45.7MP stills resolution and 8.3K native video recording. Moreover, the Z8 allows recording in various frame rates and codecs, including in-camera 12-bit RAW for video up to 8.3K/60p or 4.1K/120p.

For still shooters, diverse file sizes and burst speeds, including 120 fps, are available. The camera also records 10-bit HEIF stills and 10-bit HLG videos for HDR content creators.

The Z8 “brings a whole new level of agility to our professional line-up,” according to Dirk Jasper, Nikon Europe’s Product Manager. “Its powerful and flexible video and stills capabilities make it a true hybrid workhorse while its compact body answers the needs of a wide range of shooters. The camera does so much, you’ll be able to meet any creative challenge with ease.”

Nikon Z8: many features

Nikon Z8 rear

The Nikon Z8 offers top-notch weather sealing and can withstand extreme cold temperatures just like the D6 and Z9 cameras. Additionally, this mirrorless camera is the first of its kind to offer dual USB-C ports for simultaneous charging and file transfer. There are also dual card slots for flexible shooting and storage. As with other models in the Z series, the Z8 is compatible with a wide range of accessories, including gimbals and microphones.

Other features include deep-learning AF for precision detection and tracking of objects and a real-time viewfinder and tiling monitor. There’s also an optional vertical battery grip that includes a Power Battery Pack MB-N12. You can use this as a grip for vertical shooting, to counterbalance a telephoto lens, or for extended all-day shooting.

The Nikon Z8 is available for pre-order for $4,000/£3,999 with a May 25 launch date.

Related content