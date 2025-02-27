The beautifully minimalist Sigma BF mirrorless camera is ready for its close-up

To most people born before 1997, sigma is little more than the eighteenth letter of the Greek alphabet, but for a member of Gen Z there is no higher compliment, which makes the Sigma BF a very appropriately named mirrorless camera.

Whether you understand Gen Z slang or not, there’s no disputing the fact that the Sigma BF is one of the most eye-catching snappers seen in years. Milled from a single block of aluminium and available in either black or silver, the BF looks like something the design team at Apple would cook up.

Its minimalist vibe extends to the back of the chassis too. There’s a 3.2in touchscreen next to a simple set of haptic controls, but a separate display shows the ISO, shutter speed or aperture selected so the settings don’t get in the way when you’re trying to compose your shot. And while the top plate of most cameras is home to all kinds of switches and dials, all you get here is a shutter button and a couple of holes for the microphones.

It’s less minimalist on the inside, although to maintain that sleek look Sigma has opted for 230GB of internal storage instead of using memory cards, which might put some shutterbugs off, but should be enough to store around 14,000 JPEGs captured by the 24MP full-frame sensor.

There’s phase-detection autofocus and it’s the first Sigma camera that can recognise humans, dogs and cats, so you can capture your pets at 8fps when shooting stills, or in glorious 6K if recording video.

While the name might be Gen Z-friendly the price certainly isn’t. The Sigma BF will set you back $1999/£1969 and you don’t even get a lens included for that, but there are matching I Series ones on the way.