The Mini 11 brings auto exposure and a selfie mode to the Instax range

Fujifilm has updated its range of quick-fire instant cameras with the Instax Mini 11 (£69.99). The latest model adds an all-new 'Selfie Mode' that'll help you unleash your inner Narcissus for those famous close-up shots. It should also be better at taking great snaps come day or night thanks to an auto exposure function that automatically adjusts the shutter speed and flash output according to light conditions. Backing up that substance with plenty of style, the Mini 11 has been subtly redesigned and features softer edges and a more rounded finish than its predecessors, and will be available in five rather gorgeous pastel tones when it launches in March.