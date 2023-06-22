Instant photo fans wanting more substantial snaps to share with their mates should appreciate the new Instax Square SQ40 ($150/£135 from Amazon). Fujifilm’s latest point-and-shoot-and-print camera uses the firm’s Instax Square film format, which is double the size of the credit card-like Instax Mini, and has a retro-inspired look that’s a bit more mature than most instant cameras.

Instead of the colourful, slightly toy-like styling of the Instax SQ1, the SQ40’s plastic build mimics the black leather seen on classic analogue cameras. Despite its size, the subtle appearance should help you fly a bit more under the radar when snapping away in public.

It’s not simply an SQ1 in a smarter suit, either. The automatic exposure function has been inherited from the smaller Instax Mini 40, sensing ambient ambient light levels when you squeeze the shutter button and automatically adjusting the flash and shutter speed. The idea is to stop you wasting shots by over- or under-exposing your subjects, so each print of a film pack delivers a decent snap.

A selfie mode, activated with a twist of the lens barrel after turning the camera on, also helps keep close-ups in focus.

The SQ40 will land alongside a new Sunset square format film pack, which should brighten up your photos even more. They swap the signature white borders on each exposure for a colourful gradation inspired by the setting sun. You’ll be able to pick them up in 10-exposure single packs. They join the existing line-up of black frame, marble frame, star illumination frame and rainbow frame packs, and are only available as full-colour exposures.

The Instax Square SQ40 will be available to buy from the end of June for £135/$150.