Lomography’s new lens system offers prime quality, zoom versatility

It’s the age-old choice for travelling photographers: do you pack a zoom lens for flexibility, or a prime lens for fast shutter speeds and eye-tingling bokeh? Thanks to Lomography’s novel prime lens system, that’s no longer a question that needs answering. Attach the lens base to your snapper (kits fit a range of mounts) and you can switch between 35mm, 50mm and 80mm fixed focal length front lenses, before sandwiching shaped aperture plates between the two for delightful light effects. All of which means you get detail and diversity in one handy Kickstarter package - yours from just US$545.