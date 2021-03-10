Leica Q2 gets a redesign courtesy of Daniel Craig & Greg Williams

Daniel Craig’s latest (and probably last) big screen outing as James Bond may be delayed, but this extremely pretty camera bearing his name is available now – as long as you’ve got a truckload of cash to part with. No time to die lose though: it’s limited to just 750 units. The Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams (£5,600, available now) is technically identical to the original Q2, but its exterior has been restyled in collaboration with Craig and Greg Williams, official behind-the-scenes Bond photographer since Casino Royale. The iconic red dot Leica logo has been replaced by a black and gold version, while all the camera’s engravings have been inlaid with gold paint. The camera covering and strap are made from soft Nappa leather, while its name and serial number have been laser-etched beneath the display. If 007 used a camera, it'd be this one – although Q Branch would have probably thrown in a poison dart launcher for good measure. Actually, is it too late to include that?