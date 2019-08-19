Compare the Q2 side-by-side with the original Q and you won’t spot a world of change - most of the differences lie under the hood (see the Features section).

What you can always rely on with a Leica is that you’ll be holding a thing of beauty in your hand. Yes, it might set you back the price of a small car - but - it’ll certainly make you look the biz.

The gorgeous retro design is not just about looks though - it also makes the Q2 nice and simple to use. A few little tweaks have been made to make it even more streamlined than the original Q - for example, there’s no longer a video record button on the top plate.

On the back of the camera, where you once would have found five buttons arranged in a line on the left hand side, there are now just three. You can customise controls to help you delve straight into the settings you’re particularly fond of, while the key tenets of photography - such as aperture and shutter speed have their own dedicated dials (the former found on the 28mm lens itself).

As well as looking good, the Q2 also feels strong (and stable). OK you probably don’t want to go bashing it around too much, but a great new feature for the Q2 is the addition of water resistance helps you to keep shooting street while standing in a pesky British downpour (we hear it occasionally rains in other countries, too).

For composing all your Cartier-Bresson inspired shots, you’ve got two choices - the inbuilt viewfinder or the rear screen. The viewfinder is a 3.68m-dot device which is very pleasant to use. It gives you a great and vibrant view of the scene and doesn’t seem to suffer from noticeable lag. Although the same size and resolution as its predecessor’s viewfinder, here on the Q2, magnification is enlarged and a newer OLED panel has been used to make the overall experience much nicer.

The screen, is a 3in, 1040k-dot fixed number - we’d perhaps like to see a tilting action here for those sly street shots, but it would detract from the clean lines of the Q2 so we can probably just about forgive it (maybe).